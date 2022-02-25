YORK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Haven Post Office has suspended its retail services, citing safety concerns as the reason for the suspension.

Mail services will remain the same at the York Haven location.

An alternate location for retail services can be found at the Etters Post Office located at 53 South Kister Street in Etters, Pennsylvania.

The USPS has not given a date to when the retail services will return to the York Haven location.