Rethinking summer travel plans? AAA expects 14.5% decrease from last year

In this morning’s Show Me the Money, summer is heating up and during a normal year, many Americans would be itching to travel. But because of the pandemic that’s not really the case.

Well, they may want to, but they’re not actually going to.

With coronavirus cases continuing to surge many Americans who had been planning to take a vacation may be re-thinking that or holding off until the last minute to plan that trip.

AAA is forecasting travel will fall more than 14.5% between July and September, compared to last year.

It expects more than 700 million trips overall during that time period and traveling by car will likely account for 97% of all trips this summer.

Air travel is forecasted 74% below last year’s levels.

AAA says when it comes to recent online searches for trip destinations some cities aren’t as popular right now. Orlando, Florida dropped from the top searched city destination to number eight while Denver, Colorado made the biggest climb from number 10 to number one. Las Vegas and Los Angeles rounding out the top three destination searches.

AAA also expects the national gas price to average near $2.25 a gallon over the summer. It says this will be the cheapest summer for filling-up since 2016.

If you plan to travel AAA says it’s important to book hotels and plan out gas and food stops. Also, keep in mind that some national parks and attractions have capacity limits so you may want to make arrangements in advance instead of just showing up.

