Revitalization project invests in new jobs for Bucks County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Rep. Tina Davis, D-Bucks announced Friday, vital state support for the U.S. Steel Fairless Hills revitalization project.

The project will redevelop the 1,811-acre former industrial site into a diverse business park as part of a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) established through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“Bucks County is a great place to do business – we have a strong workforce, excellent schools, and we’re a short drive to one-third of the nation’s population – and more employers than ever are looking to move here,” Davis said. “That’s why I advocated for the Fairless Hills KOZ – to attract more employers to create jobs with family-sustaining wages and benefits. Jobs created at Fairless Hills lead to even more downstream jobs in supporting businesses and industries and helps make our area an even better place to live and work.”