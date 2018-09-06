Revolutionary War-Era document returned to Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A piece of Pennsylvania's history has returned to the state archives.

The 1779 minute book of Pennsylvania's unicameral Revolutionary General Assembly is now in safekeeping.

"It takes us back to how the government was working, what were they doing, what bills did they pass, what bills did they reject, what did they deem important enough to take a tallied vote on and have their names recorded," said archivist Aaron McWilliams.

The book has entries from March 16th to September 27th, 1779. It's the oldest assembly book in the state archives.

The book was found at the Belden Noble Memorial Library in Essex, New York. It was donated to the state archives by it's owner Edie Morris.