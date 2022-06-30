(WHTM) – The suspect in a Pennsylvania State Police crash investigation may be in Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania State Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in a crash and shooting in Chester County back in May. Troopers from the Avondale barracks responded to Lees Bridge Road and Fremont Road in West Nottingham Township on May 12 and say Phillips crashed a vehicle into a residence, fled, and discharged a firearm in a nearby field.

Phillips is believed to be traveling between the areas of Oxford Borough, Chester County, Quarryville Borough, Lancaster County and West Chester, Chester County.

State Police say multiple warrants have been issued for Phillips as he faces charges including flight to avoid apprehension.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Avondale Station at 610-268-2022 and speak to Tpr. Reginella. People can anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.