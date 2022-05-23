HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a 2019 robbery suspect.

On March 19, 2019, at approximately 12:42 hours, the Highspire Police Department was dispatched to 600 Second Street, DR KS Food Mart in Highspire for a report of a robbery.

The suspect followed the store employee into the store and told the clerk he had a gun. The suspect took the clerk by the arm and walked him behind the counter where the suspect instructed the store employee to empty the contents of the cash register. The suspect removed the drawer and took all the money that was in the cash register and fled on foot from the same door he entered the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5’5” – 5’9” tall with a heavy build wearing a hooded sweatshirt turned inside out, dark pants, tan Timberland boots, red and white baseball batting gloves, and the lower half of his face covered.









If you have any information that could assist police in identifying the suspect in this robbery you are encouraged to submit a tip through the Crime Watch portal or contact Detective Richard Iachini at 717-780-6200. If your tip leads to an arrest in this case you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.