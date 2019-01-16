Ride Out Lyme, skiing and snowboarding for a good cause

LEWISBERRY, York County - Life is a journey full of ups and downs. A new midstate nonprofit, Sam's Spoons, is working to help lift people up whose health has gone downhill.

The Ride out Lyme ski and snowboarding fundraiser is Feb. 10th at Roundtop Mountain Resort.

The story of this mother and daughter fighting for their well-being starts at Roundtop Mountain Resort.

Carrie Perry and her daughter Samantha love the outdoors. "It's always a good day to take a few runs" proclaimed Carrie looking at the mountain. Samantha smiled and looked up from snapping in her snowboarding boots "Allll-ways!".

The duo is gearing up for an uphill battle. "I've enjoyed this sport every winter since I could walk," said Samantha as she was riding on the lyft. Looking down at the skiers and snowboarders underneath her she was mesmerized "Wicked!" she proclaimed and started laughing.

Four years ago Samantha was told she could no longer participate in her sport, she was overcome with joint pain, brain fog, and fatigue. Samantha was debilitated.

"I couldn't walk anywhere, had to drive to my classes," said Samantha. "I wasn't a functioning college student or human being". She got so sick she had to withdraw from Penn State University.

"It was really tough, one of the saddest times of my life," said Samantha. "I spent 80% of my day in bed, I didn't have friends anymore, they were all off at school doing great things."

No one could tell the Perry family what was wrong. "And I'm the kind of person," said Carrie "When you put me in that kind of corner I'm going to come out swinging! So the mama bear came alive!".

They reached the peak, the diagnosis, Lyme disease. "I never saw a tick," said Samantha "I never saw a rash". Carrie said, "You need to be your own advocate because so many doctors still don't understand".

Recovering took months and healthcare and came at a cost. "Insurance will only cover 30 days of an antibiotic right now in the state of Pennsylvania," said Carrie. "$24,000...i'm not afraid to say, that's what we spent in 2017 to get Samatha well, and that's out of pocket."

The Perry family started a nonprofit in June 2018. "Its goal is to raise money to help other families in treating Lyme Disease". Ride out Lyme is their first fundraiser.

Carrie is the President of Sam's Spoons and Samantha is the Vice President. They're concentrating locally on who's in PA because they say this is ground zero for reported cases of Lyme Disease.

This whole story is showing others whatever mountain you're facing, you can be overcome with determination, support, and a big smile.

"Even though I went through this horrible thing I'm not going to be afraid of life," said Samantha. '"I'm going to celebrate it".

To get involved in the ski & snowboarding event click here.

For more information about "Sam's Spoons" foundation click here.