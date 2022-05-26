HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On May 26, 2012, Hersheypark made history once again by introducing its tallest, fastest, longest, and the most expensive coaster at the time.

The winged seats on the train are one of a kind and cause vastly different experiences, depending on where you sit.

That coaster was Skyrush.

Skyrush was a first-of-its-kind roller coaster when it made its debut back in 2012. Its winged outer seats made it the only one of its kind for four years until another winged coaster made its debut in 2016 in Dubai at Ferrari World.

Skryush climbing its 200-foot lift hill, with Great Bear in the foreground

The coaster stands at 200 feet, making it a hypercoaster. A hypercoaster is any coaster that has a lift height of 200 feet or more. The way the train goes up the lift hill is unique, as it is done by a cable.

Traditional chain lifts are slow and make plenty of noise. Chain lifts are also very heavy. With a cable lift, the acceleration up the lift hill is fast and smooth. Skyrush’s lift speed is in excess of 20 mph, which means you climb the 200-foot lift in less than 15 seconds.

A close up of the near-vertical first drop on Skyrush

The first drop is one of the most intense on any coaster: plunging down at an 85-degree angle, hitting speeds of 75 miles per hour, hitting five positive G-Forces, which makes you feel five times heavier than you are. The restraint system allows for upper-body movement that allows the feeling of flight throughout the ride and really allows you to feel the forces this ride can give.

After that first drop, the coaster flies over the first of many hills, which packs incredible weightlessness. From there the coaster goes through high speed turns, more hills, and overbanked turn before it hits the magnetic brakes which brings the train to a smooth stop. Most of the coaster’s layout happens over Spring Creek, and away from the park’s main midway.



Among roller coaster enthusiasts, Skyrush usually ranks at the top of many lists as one of the most intense roller coasters not only in the United States but in the world.

Personally, Skyrush is my favorite roller coaster at Hersheypark. The out-of-control feeling along with the high g-forces gives me such an adrenaline boost and a way to scream my head off and let go of some stress. It also makes me feel like I am flying!

Some of the abc27 crew were actually some of the very first to give Skyrush a ride! Below is a video of James Crummel, Brett Thackara, Ali Lanyon, and Janel Knight riding the coaster when it first debuted in 2012!

By the looks of the on-ride photo, I don’t think they were expecting it to be as intense as it actually is!

Skyrush has been thrilling guests for 10 years and will be around for many years to come, to thrill millions more guests!

To take a virtual ride on Skyrush, click here!