Rifle season to make history starting this Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania hunters will make history when rifle season starts this Saturday. For the first time, hunting continues on Sunday.

A new state law allows Sunday hunting a few days a year including the first Sunday of rifle deer season.

A shooting range on state game lands in north Middleton Township, Cumberland County was busy today with hunters preparing their equipment.

The Game Commission is encouraging all Sunday hunters to post photos using the hashtag “I hunted Sunday in PA.”