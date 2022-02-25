LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Sad but not shocked, That’s how a worker described the mood at the print shop.

The facility on Old Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township supported Rite Aid stores across the country. This week, HR called workers in one by one and told them the news. One worker who spoke with abc27 News but didn’t want to be identified said folks there, some of whom had worked together for decades, weren’t shocked for two reasons.

Number one, there’s been the bigger move of Rite Aid’s headquarters from East Pennsboro Township to Philadelphia. Number two, this worker said you could tell the volume of print jobs had just been slowing, and they were paying people good money to not produce as much as they used to.

Rite Aid confirmed the news and says it has to evolve to best serve customers while managing costs, so it’s closing the print shop and will outsource its printing needs. The company says “Our print shop associates have had an immeasurable impact on our ability to build our brand, and we are deeply grateful for their service to our company, our associates, and our customers.”

The company tells abc27 News that ten people worked at the print shop. It was a non-union shop. Rite Aid is providing them severance and helping them look for other work inside and outside the company although the worker said the pressman jobs in particular paid well with salaries that could be hard to replace.