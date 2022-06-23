CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) – Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported a loss of $110.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.03 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $6.01 billion in the period.

Rite Aid expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.19 per share to a loss of 66 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $23.6 billion to $24 billion.

In December the company announced it would close 63 stores, saving about $25 million after reporting a $36 million loss.

Rite Aid relocated its headquarters to Philadelphia’s Navy Yard district with a remote-first work approach. In February the company ended its relationship with a Lower Allen Township print shop to outsource printing needs, laying off nine employees.

Rite Aid experienced “some staffing challenges” in the Midstate during the spring of 2022 that forced several stories to reduce hours and days.