Road conditions the morning after severe storms

Flooding terrorized many major roads in the Midstate during Halloween night. Police say as of Friday morning, most issues that remain are on some side streets, downed trees and power lines from the soil becoming too saturated. Most major roads have cleared due to flooding.

Last night, some traffic issues due to flooding included:

Dauphin County – Maclay Street by the Farm Show Complex was flooded and cars were stalling out. This is a problem spot because a low spot in the road catches leaves and clogs the drains.

Dauphin County – I-83 north in Harrisburg had multiple feet of water. I-83 between the Jonestown Road and Union Deposit exits became impassable and was shut down.

Cumberland County – Route 15 in Camp Hill had water pooling in the intersections, causing dangerous driving conditions.

York County – Flooding was reported in Fairview Township.

Again, as of Friday morning, the above traffic incidents are clear.

