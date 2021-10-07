Road rage turned shooting on Route 22 injures one in Susquehanna Township

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident between two drivers escalated into a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Susquehanna Township.

Just after 12 noon, on Route 22 near the I-83 overpass, a black Acura SUV and a white SUV with tinted windows got into a “road rage incident.” According to police, the two vehicles continued on to Walnut Street when the driver of the white SUV fired a single shot into the black Acura SUV. The driver of the black Acura was hit by the bullet and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Darryl Brown at dbrown@susquehannatwp.com or 717-909-9242.