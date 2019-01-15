Road work begins on one of York County's busiest intersections

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Today road work began on one of the busiest intersections in York County, South George Street and Country Club Road in Spring Garden Township.

The new $3 million road-widening project will add a second northbound left turn lane on South George Street, and a second westbound lane on Country Club Road.

PennDOT also plans to repave the entire intersection, which hasn't been done in decades.

The work will make congestion worse temporarily, bringing Country Club Road down to one lane.

PennDOT's endgoal is to finally bring an end to the daily traffic headaches for commuters.