Roads, bridges remain closed from Friday storm damage
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Many roads and bridges remain closed due to damage from Friday's heavy rains and flooding.
Below is a list of affected roads in Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.
LANCASTER COUNTY
Mount Joy Township - Longenecker Road near Chiques Creek
Elizabeth Township - Speedwell Forge Road and Bridge
LEBANON COUNTY
Lebanon - 4th Street between Walnut and Chestnut
Heidelberg Township - Obie Road at Michters Road
Heidelberg Township - Distillery Road at Old Mill Road
Bethel Township - Airport Road at Main Street
YORK COUNTY
Chanceford Township
Ted Wallace Road at Workinger Road
Smith Hollow Road at Lucky Road
Scout Camp Road at Furnace Road
Old Forge Road at Wolf Road
Manor Furnace Road at Main Street Extension
Laurel Road at Brogueville Road
Kline Road at Furnace Road
Hilltop Road at Gipe Road
Gum Tree Road at Furnace Road
Game Club Road at Gum Tree Road
Dettinger Road at Lucky Road
Cramer Road at Stamper Road
Cramer Road at Laurel Road
Wolf Road at Jamie Court/Old Forge Road
Canning House Road at Shaulls Road/Short Cut Road
Old Forge Road at Duff Hollow Road
Short Cut Road at Gemmill Road
Glen Allen School Road at Hake Road
Landfill Road at Hake Road
Duff Hollow Road at Laurel Road
Hively Road at Heffner Road
East Hopewell Township
Collins School Road near High Rock/Mead Hill
Collins School Road near Guinston/Laurel
Collins School Road at Mead Hill Road
Rambo Road at Meadtown Road
Fawn Township
Owad Road at Bridgeton Road
Fawn Grove Road at Stoney Lane/ Deer Road
Hellam Township
River Drive at Accomac Road
Kreis Lane at Kreutz Creek Road
Ore Bank Road at Kreutz Creek Road
Pleasant Valley Road at Kreutz Creek Road
Ridinger Lane at Dead End / Druck Valley Road
Lower Chanceford Township
Goram Road at Delta Road
Frosty Hill Road at Kennedy Road
Woodbine Road at Norris Road
Lower Windsor Township
Trinity Church Road at Klines Run Road
North Hopewell Township
Stoney Brook Road at Line Road
Ebaugh Road at Ridge Road
Line Road at Brillstrick Road
Shrewsbury Township
Glen Valley Road at Clearview Drive
Deer Creek Road at Windy Hill Road
Bohr Court at Clearview Drive
Hametown Road at Reservoir Road / Glen Ridge Court
Springfield Township
Seaks Run Road at Godfrey Road