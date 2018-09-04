Roads, bridges remain closed from Friday storm damage Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Many roads and bridges remain closed due to damage from Friday's heavy rains and flooding.

Below is a list of affected roads in Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Mount Joy Township - Longenecker Road near Chiques Creek

Elizabeth Township - Speedwell Forge Road and Bridge

LEBANON COUNTY

Lebanon - 4th Street between Walnut and Chestnut

Heidelberg Township - Obie Road at Michters Road

Heidelberg Township - Distillery Road at Old Mill Road

Bethel Township - Airport Road at Main Street

YORK COUNTY

Chanceford Township

Ted Wallace Road at Workinger Road

Smith Hollow Road at Lucky Road

Scout Camp Road at Furnace Road

Old Forge Road at Wolf Road

Manor Furnace Road at Main Street Extension

Laurel Road at Brogueville Road

Kline Road at Furnace Road

Hilltop Road at Gipe Road

Gum Tree Road at Furnace Road

Game Club Road at Gum Tree Road

Dettinger Road at Lucky Road

Cramer Road at Stamper Road

Cramer Road at Laurel Road

Wolf Road at Jamie Court/Old Forge Road

Canning House Road at Shaulls Road/Short Cut Road

Old Forge Road at Duff Hollow Road

Short Cut Road at Gemmill Road

Glen Allen School Road at Hake Road

Landfill Road at Hake Road

Duff Hollow Road at Laurel Road

Hively Road at Heffner Road

East Hopewell Township

Collins School Road near High Rock/Mead Hill

Collins School Road near Guinston/Laurel

Collins School Road at Mead Hill Road

Rambo Road at Meadtown Road

Fawn Township

Owad Road at Bridgeton Road

Fawn Grove Road at Stoney Lane/ Deer Road

Hellam Township

River Drive at Accomac Road

Kreis Lane at Kreutz Creek Road

Ore Bank Road at Kreutz Creek Road

Pleasant Valley Road at Kreutz Creek Road

Ridinger Lane at Dead End / Druck Valley Road

Lower Chanceford Township

Goram Road at Delta Road

Frosty Hill Road at Kennedy Road

Woodbine Road at Norris Road

Lower Windsor Township

Trinity Church Road at Klines Run Road

North Hopewell Township

Stoney Brook Road at Line Road

Ebaugh Road at Ridge Road

Line Road at Brillstrick Road

Shrewsbury Township

Glen Valley Road at Clearview Drive

Deer Creek Road at Windy Hill Road

Bohr Court at Clearview Drive

Hametown Road at Reservoir Road / Glen Ridge Court

Springfield Township

Seaks Run Road at Godfrey Road