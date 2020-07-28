Roadside responder makes plea to drivers following Halifax tow driver’s death

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been nearly a week since a Halifax tow truck driver was killed on the side of the I-78 while doing his job.

Now, other roadside responders are reminding everyone that their career shouldn’t be a death sentence.

Helpless and hopeless, Platinum Roadside Assistance CEO David Jackson has stared down death on the side of the interstate many times.

“There’s nothing you can do. Once that vacuum hits, you feel that tug, and it’s a terrible feeling,” Jackson said.

On July 21, 29-year-old Tyler Laudenslager was killed while performing a tow on the side of I-78.

“His life could have absolutely 100 percent have been spared if someone just took the time to pay attention and moved over,” Jackson said. “Shock, just absolute disbelief that this happened again.”

That’s right, again.

Jackson said roadside responders are dying daily across the country, and he understands why.

“Now, we understand that not everyone can move over. Sometimes, it’s physically impossible, but slow down, at least,” Jackson said.

Speed isn’t the only killer. Jackson said distracted driving is also deadly.

“When you get home, you’re just relieved that you went off that highway. You sit down and take a deep breath and you’re just grateful you got off,” Jackson said.

He thinks stricter penalties and more enforcement could be key to fixing the problem.

“I think it’s also awareness. People need to be aware of the danger they’re putting us in, as well as officers, as well as motorists on the side of the highway,” Jackson said.

Jackson will be part of Laudenslager’s funeral procession on Thursday. He didn’t know him personally, but they’re linked for life — like two loops on a towing chain.

“It’s an unwritten brotherhood that we all sign up for when we do this, and we’re all on the same team here. We all want to go home at the end of the night,” he said.

Laudenslager left behind a wife and ten-month-old daughter. If you would like to send a donation to the family, you can find more information here.