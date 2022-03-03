(WHTM) – Work is set to resume next week on a resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.

Weather permitting, the contractor will install long-term construction signs and place barriers at locations within the work zone.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 7, with the contractor setting long-term construction signs within the project limits.

On Tuesday, March 8, a temporary concrete barrier will be set on the northbound Route 15 right shoulder at Cabin Hollow Road in York County. There will be a long-term closure of Cabin Hollow Road at the intersection with Route 15.

A detour will be in place using local roads. Trucks and buses heading north on Route 15 must keep left while traveling through this area.

Then, from Wednesday, March 9 through Friday, March 11, a temporary concrete barrier will be set in the median from the southern limits of the project at S. Ridge Road and extending through the Route 94 Interchange to Ridge Road, all in Adams County. Trucks and buses heading northbound and southbound on Route 15 must keep to the right while traveling through this area.

Work will be performed on weekdays during daylight hours. Night work will be performed later in the construction season.

The project consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, as well as intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.

Other work includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slope excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing, and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships, York County and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $19,398,074 project.

This project is expected to be completed in August 2023.