Rock slope project to restrict 22/322 traffic in Perry County

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic on a section of Route 22/322 westbound in Perry County will be restricted Friday for work to prevent falling rocks from entering the roadway.

Traffic will be reduced to a single westbound lane from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.,m. just west of the Newport exit in Howe Township, according to a PennDOT news release.

PennDOT says there have been recent incidents of rocks falling at the location, so a contractor will install a concrete barrier along the shoulder.

All lanes will be open to unrestricted traffic once the barrier is installed.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.