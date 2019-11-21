Rock slope project to restrict 22/322 traffic in Perry County

Live Now
NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic on a section of Route 22/322 westbound in Perry County will be restricted Friday for work to prevent falling rocks from entering the roadway.

Traffic will be reduced to a single westbound lane from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.,m. just west of the Newport exit in Howe Township, according to a PennDOT news release.

PennDOT says there have been recent incidents of rocks falling at the location, so a contractor will install a concrete barrier along the shoulder.

All lanes will be open to unrestricted traffic once the barrier is installed.

