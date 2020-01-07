Live Now
Rod Stewart to visit Hersheypark Stadium on summer tour

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Rod Stewart is coming to Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2020, with special guest Cheap Trick. 

Rod Stewart will team up with Cheap Trick for a North American summer tour. The 21-date trek launches July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio, and wraps September 5 in Chicago.

The tour follows Stewart’s latest studio album, You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; the career-spanning project, which features revamped versions of his classic songs, blends his original vocal tracks with new symphonic arrangements. 

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m.

For more information, please visit HersheyEntertainment.com or RodStewart.com.  

