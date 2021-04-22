Rohrer Bus to host test-drive, “Stuff a Bus” event for New Hope Ministries

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, April 24, Rohrer Bus and New Hope Ministries are hosting a test-drive event at local high schools to collect items for New Hope’s food pantry and to give individuals the opportunity to test-drive a school bus.

Rohrer Bus provides school buses for 20 districts around central and northeast Pennsylvania.

At Saturday’s event, a professional school bus trainer will guide individuals around a school bus parking lot as they take a Rohrer bus for a spin. Those who wish to partake in the event must be at least 21 years old and have a valid drivers’ license. Parents are encouraged to bring their kids along, too.

The Test-Drive event will be held at three high schools throughout the Midstate:

Northern York High School Parking Lot (653 S Baltimore St, Dillsburg, PA 17019) – food pantry collection and test-drive opportunity

Cumberland Valley High School Parking Lot (6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050) – test drive only

Susquehanna Township High School Parking Lot (3500 Elmerton Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17109 – test drive only

Meanwhile, at Northern York High School, New Hope Ministries will host a “Stuff a Bus” event to collect items for their food pantry.

If Northern York is not a convenient location, the two other locations will be accepting food donations, as well.

“Our drivers have put forth a heroic effort during this uncertain year and we are looking for more individuals who are willing to make a difference in their community,” said David Schrantz, Vice President of Rohrer Bus.

Anyone who attends the events must adhere to proper COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks. The school buses will also be sanitized between each test-drive.