Rohrer school bus safety plans

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — School bus companies are getting safety plans in place.

Rohrer Bus Service in Duncannon, Perry County handles 20 school districts.

They say students will be asked to wear masks. The row right behind the driver will be off-limits and there cannot be more than two students in a seat.

Also, drivers will be asked not to come to work sick.

“There are going to be times when drivers wake up with a fever and call in and say I am experiencing some symptoms, a year ago they would have worked through it but that is going to change this year,” David Schrantz, VP Rohrer Bus Service, said.

Rohrer also says all buses will be disinfected at the end of each day.

