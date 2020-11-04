Rolling slowdowns, stops expected on Rt. 322 on Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Nov. 5 motorists should expect rolling slowdowns and stops at a ramp extension project on Route 322 in Derry Township, Dauphin County.
The work is part of a project that consists of constructing about a half-mile of ramp extensions both eastbound and westbound on Route 322. On Thursday, rolling slowdowns are expected while a contractor removes a sign structure spanning the roadway.
The construction in Derry Township will connect the Middletown/Hummelstown exit for Waltonville Road with the Route 422/39 interchange.
Motorists should expect multiple rolling stops between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in both directions of Route 322.
