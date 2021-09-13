Coroner identifies man killed in deadly 1-83 rollover crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 26-year-old Harrisburg man was ejected and killed Monday evening during an accident along the northbound lanes of I-83 in northern York County.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Naifees Giddings-Page, 26, was killed just past 9 p.m. Monday after his vehicle rolled over, ejecting him into traffic. Official reports from the Coroner’s office add that Giddings-Page was then struck by a trailing vehicle also traveling NB along I-83.

NEWS RELEASE: @YCoCoroner confirms an adult male driver died at approx. 9:05 pm last night in which the male driver initially rolled his vehicle and was ejected before being struck by a second vehicle along I-83 NB, exit 28. PSP is investigating. (1/2) — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) September 14, 2021

The cause of death was said to be caused by Multiple Blunt Force Trauma. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

PennDOT says the incident took place between Exit 24: Pa. 238 – Emigsville and Exit 28: Pa. 297 – Zions View/Strinestown.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

