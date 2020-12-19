Roundtop Mountain Resort opens hills and lifts to local skiers on Saturday, reservation required

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — A mix of natural and machine-made snow will kick off the Midstate ski season this weekend.

On Saturday, Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County is opening several hills and lifts.

Snow tubing is not ready and will remain closed on opening day.

Due to COVID-19, Roundtop says skiers must have a reservation or an online lift ticket purchased in advance. These restrictions apply to season pass holders, as well.