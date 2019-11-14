Route 422 at Palmyra sinkhole to reopen by week’s end

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced Monday a portion of Route 422 will be opened in South Londonderry Township after a sinkhole forced the road to close over the summer.

They say the road will be open by Friday afternoon or Saturday morning.

“This has been a very long project for the people of Lebanon County,” PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

In the spring, PennDOT noticed a depression and closed part of the road until another depression formed, forcing the closure of the entire road.

“Further monitoring and further testing showed us we had a significant void underneath the road,” Schreffler said.

The void was nearly 17 to 18 feet deep, forcing the road to close for months. More than 16,000 drivers that use the road daily had to take a detour while crews made major infrastructure repairs.

84 micro-piles, a mix of steel and concrete, were driven down into the ground for support.

“We feel that it is something that is sturdy, we feel that this is something that will hopefully last a very long time,” Schreffler said.

She qualified, however, saying that it wasn’t permanent. “We don’t want to call this a fix because as you know, this area is very prone to sinkholes and while we can do a repair, there’s nothing we can do to permanently fix this situation.”

Due to the sinkhole frequency in the area, PennDOT installed 30 portholes to monitor underneath the roads.

“Every six months, at this point, we are going to be lifting those and put a camera down that can look down in and just make sure that nothing is changing underground,” Schreffler said.

According to PennDOT, the project will total a little more than $3 million.