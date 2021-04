CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to SR 581 EB in Hampden Twp. after a caller reported what appeared to be a man in a black truck pointing a handgun at oncoming traffic.

When police arrived to the scene near mile marker 4, a perimeter was established and SR 581 eastbound and westbound traffic was diverted from the area.

State Police made contact with the man but no firearm was located.

