Run Pennsylvania Virtual Challenge going on now

(WHTM) – The first-ever Run Pennsylvania Virtual Challenge is going on now through the end of July. It’s put on by Wolf Creek Race Management.

There are several options. You can run 310 miles, which is the equivalent of running across Pennsylvania from east to west, or you can run 191 miles, which is the same as running from the northern part of the state to the south.

There’s also an ultra run, which is 522 miles as well as relay options. You have to run and log those distances before July 31st. The race supports five Pennsylvania nonprofits. You can sign up here.

“It’s a struggle to be motivated to go out and run all the time, when there’s not that goal race to train for, so we’re just trying to give people something to do, something to strive for, and something to achieve,” said Andrew Mascio with Wolf Creek Race Management.

The last day to sign up is July 14th.