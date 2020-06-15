Runner looks to trek over 200 miles to see his grandmother

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and other safety protocols have prevented in-person visits from family and friends at assisted living facilities. Visits are now done through an open window or through the use of video chats.

Corey Cappellini is a long-distance runner from Washington D.C. and he is currently on an ultra-special journey to visit his grandmother.

Cappellini started his attempt to run 7 ultramarathons in 7 days (220-miles total) between his home in Washington, D.C., and Scranton, where he’ll see his nana through the window of the assisted living facility where she lives.

He said he is doing this mostly to see his grandmother, but also to raise the spirits of all those in homes. Cappellini wants to thank all the caregivers of our elderly and raise awareness for their needs and heroic front line efforts.

Corey is also raising money for the nonprofit organization where his grandmother lives. His goal is to raise $100 for every mile of the 220-mile journey. You can follow his journey here.