Rutter’s Extends their Fuel Rewards Redemption Period

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit everyday travel, Rutter’s has extended the redemption period on fuel rewards for its Rutter’s Rewards customers.

All fuel rewards earned between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, will now have a 120-day redemption period, versus the usual 60 days.

“As we continue to navigate this difficult period for our country, we want to add more value for our loyal Rutter’s customers,” said Chris Hartman, Director of Fuels, Forecourt and Advertising at Rutter’s. “Extending our fuel rewards redemption period will help our customers continue to earn and redeem their discounts on fuel, at the appropriate time for them.”

Rutter’s Rewards Program allows customers to receive cents off per gallon of fuel with select in-store purchases. These collected cents off can be accumulated to help save money at the pump! Rutter’s Rewards VIP offers, along with your fuel rewards balance, can be found on the new Rutter’s App and at rutters.com.

For more information on how the company is responding to COVID-19, please visit rutters.com.