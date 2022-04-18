YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are looking for a man who stole cash and a safe from a Dunkin’ Donuts.

The York County Regional Police Department says the burglary happened on March 24 at 2:26 a.m. on the 2100 block of S. Queen Street.

Police say a black male, wearing black sweatpants, a blue hooded sweatshirt (worn inside out), white gloves, black sneakers, and a black mask forced entry through the front door window.

The man stole approximately $150.00 in U.S. currency from the cash register and stole a safe that contained approximately $600.00 in U.S. currency.

The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a 2019-2022 Toyota Corolla that was last seen traveling north on South Queen Street.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.