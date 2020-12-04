Saint Patrick’s Day Parade 2021 Canceled Due to COVID-19

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After careful consideration, the York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has decided to cancel the 37th Annual York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade because of health concerns related to COVID-19.

The association wrote “While we are disappointed to have to cancel, we are acting in the interest and well-being of everyone. This outcome was not reached lightly. Rather, we weighed all options and came to the conclusion after receiving valuable input from health officials and viewing what is happening throughout the Commonwealth.”

While the 2020 and 2021 parades have been canceled as a result of the pandemic, we believe that with a vaccine soon to be released, the York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will return the following year with Grand Marshal Paddy Rooney. That event will be held on March 12, 2022.

As a result of this decision, all entry fees, sponsorships, and donations will be applied to the 2022 parade unless a refund is requested in writing by mail at YSPDP, P.O. Box 1043, York, PA 17405-1043, or email YorkStPatParade@gmail.com.