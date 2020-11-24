Salvation Army of Lebanon in dire need of help for its Angel Tree program

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Salvation Army of Lebanon says it’s in dire need of help this holiday season. It’s helping 850 children with gifts through its angel tree program. That’s 170 more than last year.

On top of the increased need, less people are giving, and less companies are putting up angel trees. Right now, 250 children are still in need of gifts.

“But because of COVID, some of the companies the employees are working from home, so it’s difficult to get the tags, and that’s why we still have tags,” said Lt. Ivonne Rodriguez, Lebanon Corps of the Salvation Army.

For those who don’t want to do shopping in person, the Salvation Army of Lebanon has partnered with Walmart for the first time, so you can donate online.

“You can click on the Walmart registry and it will take you right away to our registry and then from there you can buy toys, and then those toys will come here directly to our Corps,” said Lt. Rodriguez.

Additionally, if you can’t make it to the Salvation Army to pick up a tag with a list of gifts for a local child, they can provide a scanned version for you. But you’ll still need to drop off the presents at the Salvation Army by December 8th.

“That’s what I want them to make a differnce in the children’s heart, and even in the parents right, because when your children are happy, what’s going to happen, you are happy,” said Lt. Rodriguez.

The gifts will be distributed at the Salvation Army of Lebanon at a grab and go event on December 11th that starts at 10 a.m.