Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire to bring tour to Hersheypark Stadium

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Grammy award-winning artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to Hersheypark Stadium August 8.

A continuation of 2019’s Supernatural Now tour for Santana, the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour will mark the first time that these two powerhouses will share the stage in the U.S.

Santana and his band, which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from his 2019 full-length album Africa Speaks along with some surprises.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy, and ecstasy!” said Santana in a press release. “I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!”

Earth, Wind & Fire is one of music’s most celebrated musical forces in history with an iconic music catalog that has been the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world.

The concert is at 6:00 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium on August 8, 2020.

Tickets are available only at Ticketmaster.com this Friday starting at 10 a.m., after that, visit HersheyEntertainment.com or the GIANT Center Box Office.