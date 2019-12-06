Scammers target PSECU customers

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent scam is targeting people with accounts at PSECU, the Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union. Now, the credit union is warning customers to stay alert.

One text message asked a customer to verify transactions from Delta Airlines and Walmart.

“The charge didn’t actually happen at Delta or Walmart, but they’re saying that it did so that they can build that credibility to get additional information,” said Eric Leighow, PSECU director of visa services.

Leighow says fraud continues to evolve and get more complex.

“Fraudsters are using data they’ve compiled from various data breaches and contacting consumers, asking them to verify account data,” Leighow said.

In one recent report, scammers knew a man’s bank account number, card number, and address.

“They’re actually asking them this information to build panic so that then they can follow up and ask for additional information, such as your online banking credentials, a code they may have texted you, your pin number,” Leighow said.

If you do request a code from PSECU to get into your account, the text you get specifically says “Do not share this code with anyone.”

If an actual PSECU employee calls you to verify a purchase, “They won’t ask for confidential information on an outbound call, such as your pin number, your card number, your account number, things like that, your social security number,” Leighow said.

It’s not just PSECU being targeted, but many other credit unions and banks too.

If you suspect a fraudulent phone call or text message, it’s best to call your bank back directly using the number on the back of your card to verify.