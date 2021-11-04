School bus with passengers involved in accident in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A school bus with people on board was involved in an accident in the area of Bower Road and Hillside Drive in Shermans Dale, Perry County.

It is reported there were about 11 people on the bus. Police said the bus was associated with the West Perry School District. We have no word on their conditions.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

abc27 is awaiting comment from the West Perry School District.

This is a developing story. Stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online.