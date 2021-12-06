School security taking priority after recent violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local security expert says keeping schools safe has to be a team effort.

Security expert John Sancenito says it’s tough for school districts to make real-time decisions, involving students who appear to be at possible risk to themselves or others, because human behavior is unpredictable.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Sancenito says many districts have limited information, and it’s important that students, parents, teachers, and staff all remain vigilant and report suspicious behavior.

“This is like pieces of a puzzle and ultimately, you have to put those pieces of the puzzle together. If there is no one connecting all those pieces because of lack of information, then they are opening up the opportunity for school violence to occur.” Sancenito said.

You can report concerns about a student to the Attorney General’s office at safe2saypa.org Your report will remain anonymous. The threats that we reported on in both Mechanicsburg and East Hempfield, were reported to Safe 2 Say.