School transportation companies prepare for upcoming school year amid concerns

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Rohrer Bus Service in Duncannon provides service for 20 school districts in the state. Because of the ongoing pandemic though, it has had to make some changes.

No more than two students will be allowed per seat, everyone will be asked to wear masks, and the seat behind the bus driver will remain empty.

Students will also sit in assigned seats, which is implemented to ease contact tracing efforts.

David Schrantz is the vice president of Rohrer Bus Service. He says buses and vans will be fully disinfected daily and that drivers will be asked to wear masks and monitor their health for symptoms consistent with CDC guidelines.

“There are going to be times when drivers wake up with a fever and call in and say ‘I am experiencing some symptoms,'” Schrantz said. “A year ago, they would have worked through it, but that is going to change this year.”

He says employees experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 will be asked to consult their physician, and that documentation of a doctor’s visit and return-to-work instructions will be required.

