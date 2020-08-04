Screen time and cyberbullying: are they linked?

Many children are spending more time on devices during the Covid-19 pandemic and new research shows that may put them at a higher risk for cyberbullying.

According to research published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, which looked at adolescents age 13-17, most were participating on a social media platform daily or more frequently.

Of those surveyed, 20% said they had been the victims of cyber bullying.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, cyber bullying can include:

Posting/Sending cruel, vicious or threatening content

Creating Web sites or profiles that have stories, pictures, and jokes ridiculing others.

Posting pictures of other students/kids with derogatory phrases, questions attached to them or that have been photoshopped

Using someone else’s name or creating a fake account to post vicious, incriminating, and embarrassing content. Using technology to harass others.

Posting inflammatory comments with the intent to upset others and provoke others into an emotional response.

The AG’s office says cyberbullying is not limited to teens, especially with younger generations being exposed to technology earlier in life.

They also say there’s a common misconception about who is doing the cyberbullying, girls are more often involved than boys.

Often, cyberbullying happens at home so parents and family members are key to preventing cyberbullying.

The Attorney General’s Office provides these tips for parents:

Supervising the use of the phone, tablet, computer, and video game console.

Don’t let your child’s device stay in their bedroom overnight. Consider having them put in a common living area. Learn about and monitor the Web sites that your child visits while on the computer;

Talk to your children about cyberbullying and encourage them to talk to you if they feel threatened while online. According to a survey by iSafe.org, 58 percent of kids did not tell their parents when someone was abusive to them online;

Be concerned if your child spends an excessive amount of time online and, if necessary, limit his/her time spent on the computer; and

Have your child fill out and sign an agreement or pledge, such as the ones on this Web site, about safety online.

As a parent, it is important that your children are able to trust you and feel comfortable enough to talk to you about bullying and the Internet.

