(WHTM) – The driver in a fatal Adams County crash on June 30 has died at Wellspan York Hospital.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Kunjihapatham Chockkalingam was the driver in a single-vehicle crash heading northbound on Route 15 just before 2 p.m. The coroner’s office says he took the Carlisle Pike off-ramp when his car left the roadway, crossed the grassy median, and overturned after hitting an embankment.

Vasanthakumari Chockkalingam, the wife of the driver, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her husband was transported to Wellspan York Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for the last two weeks before passing away Thursday morning at 10:37 a.m. from intracranial head bleeding.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg is the investigating police agency and no autopsy will be conducted.

The Chockkalingam’s were residents of Yonkers in Westchester County, New York.