Secretary of Agriculture announces PA Farm Show “Spring Food Fest”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding announced Monday that after a successful Fall Food Fest in November, the department has scheduled another event to allow Pennsylvanians to get their Farm Show food fix in May.

The Spring Food Fest will take place in the North Lot of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9. Vendors will be open from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily.

“While our virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show in January was an absolute success , we all missed the opportunity to taste Pennsylvania agriculture,” said Redding. “We’re excited to host a second Farm Show Food Fest this spring to satisfy cravings for the Farm Show foods that give us comfort.”

“We’ll once again welcome Farm Show fan favorites to the fest – including milkshakes, fried mushrooms, potato donuts, pulled pork, maple products, and more,” added Redding. “We hope Pennsylvanians will come out for this unique opportunity to support Pennsylvania agriculture.”

While the fest will not include the full offering of the traditional Farm Show food court, many fan favorites will be available from the following vendors:

PA Dairymen’s Association

PA Livestock Association

PA Mushroom Farmers

PA Potato Cooperative

PennAg Industries

Snyder’s Concessions

FFA Pizza

Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers

The fest will also include a small PA Preferred ® marketplace which will include:

Blind Spot Nutbutters

Buffalo Valley Spice & Supply Co.

The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey

CM Bars LLC

Hillbilly’s Jerky

Lancaster Trading House, Inc.

Main Line Pretzel Company

Pleasures of the Palate, Inc.

Stroopies, Inc.

Tastie Teas

Torchbearer Sauces LLC

Whispering Brook Farm

Wild LLC

Uglie Acres

Happy Valley Winery

Christina Maser Company

Chatty Monks Brewery

A full menu of product offerings is available online .

“Hosting an outdoor Food Fest is a great way to safely welcome guests to our region and to support local vendors,” said Visit Hershey & Harrisburg President & CEO Mary Smith. “The versatility of the PA Farm Show Complex is an incredible asset to our region, and we congratulate the staff for organizing an event that will benefit the state’s agriculture industry, local businesses, and the entire community. Let’s eat!”

Parking is free for this outdoor event, where food and beverages will be available for purchase to grab-and-go only. Onsite seating will not be available. Masks are required on-site and patrons are asked to be respectful of social distance while waiting in vendor lines.