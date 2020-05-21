Security expert says ransomware attacks are unsurprising during pandemic

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Duncannon Borough officials paid more than $40,000 last month to restore their system after a ransomware attack.

Emails, data, and e-files were affected, but no personal information was compromised.

Security expert John Sancenito says it is important that organizations update their backup systems to help guard against paying a hefty ransom.

Sancenito says more systems could be at risk because more people are working from home and some companies didn’t have a chance to address security issues because the shutdown happened quickly.

“The bad guys will leave USB drives in the parking lot of a targeted business,” he said. “They wait for an employee who thinks they are doing good, to try and return it to the owner, by plugging it into the network and that can download malicious code.”

Sancenito says the most common way for someone to become a victim of ransomware is by clicking on a link in an email.

Duncannon Borough Secretary and Solicitor did not offer comments for this story.