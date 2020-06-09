Sen. Pat Toomey visits local restaurant, pushes for more counties to go green

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey paid a visit to a Simply Turkey & More to discuss the hardships business owners face and his push for more counties to go green.

“It’s open for business and doing business, but unfortunately not doing quite as much business as it could be if the county was a green county,” Toomey said.

He said in order for more businesses to get out of the red, more counties must be in the green and the reason for the statewide shutdown has passed.

“It’s been clear for at least six weeks that we’re in no danger whatsoever of over-running our hospitals, not anywhere in Pennsylvania, and certainly not here in central Pennsylvania,” Toomey said.

The senator says the government can’t substitute for customers although it can help. The Payroll Protection Program has helped business owners like Todd Bear, owner of Simply Turkey & More.

“The federal government is paying the payroll and the cost of the premises for small businesses and not just restaurants, but all kinds of small businesses, that’s a big, big deal,” Toomey elaborated.

State Sen. John DiSanto (R-Dauphin) is working with municipalities on the local level to help businesses that don’t have outdoor seating space.

“This is the time to not be enforcing parking requirements on occupancy levels because restaurants are not fully occupied, and let businesses set tables out in their parking lots and try to generate some business,” DiSanto said.

Simply Turkey & More had to get creative to drum up business but says the future still looks bleak since the shop relies heavily on nearby businesses.

“That’s the kind of people that we rely on for our lunch business and with them not being in the office, that’s not doing us any good,” Bear said.