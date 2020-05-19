Sen. Santarsiero to host virtual Press conference to call on Wolf to allow curbside pick-up for all retail stores

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — A virtual press conference will be held by State Senator Steve Santarsiero on Tuesday to ask Governor Tom Wolf to allow curbside pick-up at all retail establishments statewide.

Sen. Santarsiero got support from his colleagues who also sent letters to the governor requesting curbside pickup for all retail businesses in Pennsylvania.

Accorinding to Santarsiero the move is a necessary step to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes the move will be a success similar to the curbside pick-up for restaurants and other essential businesses.

The letter will be made available at the press conference.