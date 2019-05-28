Sen. Toomey to present Harrisburg Officer with Congressional Badge of Bravery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey will be honoring a Harrisburg Police Officer this week with the Congressional Badge of Bravery.

On December 22nd, 2017, Officer Chad McGowan confronted and killed an armed suspect, saving other officers and nearby residents from harm.

That incident started with a shot fired at a Capitol Police Officer near the state capitol, and ended near 18th and Mulberry Streets.

Sen. Toomey will present Officer McGowan with the Congressional Badge of Bravery on Wednesday during a ceremony at the MLK City Government Center.