Senate special election January 14th: Top issues for both candidates

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Less than a week is away from the special election to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Mike Folmer for the 48th district, covering Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties.

Folmer resigned after he was charged with child pornography charges in September.

The special election will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14. with Lebanon County District Attorney Dave Arnold facing Lebanon Valley College associate history professor Michael Schroeder.

Schroeder is expected to face an uphill battle for the historically Republican seat as a Democratic candidate against Arnold, a Republican.

“I’m a conservative, consistently conservative individual. I’m going to make the right decisions for the right reasons, just as I’ve done as DA for the past 14 years,” Arnold said.

“I really enjoy doing the kind of community work that has permitted me to engage with political leaders across the spectrum here in the Lebanon Valley really and beyond,” Schroeder said.

The issues Schroeder looks to campaign on are education, clean energy, and affordable healthcare and prescription drugs.

“Pennsylvania families should not have to choose between say, buying needed medicine for a loved one and putting food on their table for their children,” Schroeder said.

Arnold looks to focus on public safety and property tax reform.

“It’s important that we make sure our residents are not losing their homes simply because they can’t afford to pay property taxes,” Arnold said.

Arnold was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in October and underwent surgery immediately after. He says he is in excellent health and the surgery will not impact his ability to serve if elected.

The special election is only coming now because of voting machines being locked after the Nov. 5 election.