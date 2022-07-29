WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — On Friday, July 29, Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) announced the inclusion of community project funding for nine projects around the Midstate.

“I am proud to advance this vital funding for projects that will invest in infrastructure, education and career readiness, economic development, and environmental protection. Communities across South Central Pennsylvania will benefit from these investments, from economic growth to cleaner water and air,” Senator Casey said. “As the Senate advances these spending bills, I will fight to ensure the federal government invests in our Commonwealth.”

As quoted in a press release, below are the projects that will be using the federal funding:

Recipient Funding Amount Project County Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania $275,000 This funding will be used for the Shippensburg University South Central Pennsylvania Career Development and Readiness Initiative which delivers career counseling, resources, and support services along with a robust schedule of employability and industry-driven technical skill courses, programs, certificates, and certifications at no cost to qualified individuals. Franklin Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, Inc. $710,000 This funding will be used to infuse STEM education across CAP of Lancaster’s 53 early learning classrooms in Lancaster County. Lancaster United Way of Lancaster County $670,000 This project supports software enhancements for United Way of Lancaster County’s 2-1-1 free information and referral hotline to increase equitable access to community resources. This software, piloted by United Way of Lancaster County, would be scaled out to all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Lancaster City of Lancaster $500,000 The project is a stormwater separation in the City of Lancaster that will reduce annual combined sewer flows to the Conestoga River by over 27 million gallons. By supporting this critical infrastructure, the project will improve water quality in the region by reducing pollutants while also providing flood reduction benefits. Lancaster Fort Indiantown Gap $2,700,000 This project will support plans to consolidate living facilities for servicemembers attending aviation training at Fort Indiantown Gap in Annville, ultimately saving the military $750,000 annually and giving servicemembers more time to train. Lebanon NuVisions Center $1,000,000 This project will fund the renovation and conversion of a building into a community market and mushroom farm, with a focus on prioritizing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities in Lewistown. Mifflin U.S. Army Corps of Engineers $4,000,000 This project will provide funding for the Army Corps Section 313 program which allows the Corps to assist small and underfunded communities with infrastructure construction, repairs, and upgrades for projects related to water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and critical source water protection. These funds would go towards such projects in south-central Pennsylvania. Regional U.S. Army Corps of Engineers $11,250,000 This project will provide funding for the Army Corps Section 510 program which advances efforts to restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay. This funding will be used by the Corps to design and construct water-related resource protection and restoration projects within the Chesapeake Bay watershed in partnership with non-federal sponsors such as local governments. Regional CASA $1,489,000 This project will provide funds so that CASA can move locations to a larger community center in York County, Pennsylvania in order to triple the number of York County residents they serve each year and expand offerings via more office space, classrooms, and vocational training labs, and a multipurpose meeting room. York

The US Senate Appropriations Committee released the 12 subcommittee bills on Friday. They will have to pass to the senate and then will be in a period of review with the House of Reppresentatives.