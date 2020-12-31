Senator Pat Toomey releases statement on death of former Pa. Governor Thornburgh

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey released a statement Thursday afternoon on the death of former Pa. Governor Dick Thornburgh.

“Governor Dick Thornburgh dedicated his professional life to public service. He led Pennsylvania and later, the Department of Justice successfully and with integrity,” Senator Toomey said. “The steady nature in which he guided Pennsylvania through one of its most dangerous crises – the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island – should serve as an example for all elected officials.”

Senator Toomey also sends his condolences to Governor Thornburgh’s wife, Ginny, and their family.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported the death of the U.S. Attorney General.

Thornburgh died at the age of 88, but the cause of death is not yet known.