September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Franklin County

Chambersburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The Franklin County Commissioners recently declared that September is now Suicide Prevention Month.

“Suicide is on the rise; it is a concern at any age and sometimes those struggling in nursing homes are overlooked,” said Stacey Brookens, Mental Health/Intellectual Administrator for Franklin County. “Suicide prevention month is a way that we can come together as a county for individuals who need help.”

Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone, regardless of age.

Carrie Clippinger from the Mental Health Association presented local statistics which showed last year, 20 people in Franklin County died by suicide ranging in age from 16 years to 79 years old.

Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller reminded the group about the Question, Persuade, Refer method for addressing suicide.

The three steps encourage a person to directly ask the question, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?”

“People think that if they bring up the topic or talk about suicide, it will put the idea into someone’s head, but studies show it doesn’t encourage suicide. Instead, it helps the person,” said Assistant County Administrator Steve Nevada.