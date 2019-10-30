Several communities have rescheduled trick-or-treat night

Several communities have postponed trick-or-treating due to inclement weather in the forecast for Halloween.

ABC27’s weather team is calling for 1-2 inches of rain with wind gusts of up to 25 mph.

The following communities have notified ABC27 of postponements.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Lemoyne borough has rescheduled trick-or-treat for Friday from 6-8 p.m.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

East Hanover and Derry townships have postponed trick-or-treating to Friday from 6-8 p.m.

Steelton borough has postponed trick-or-treating to Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Conoy Township, Bainbridge, and Falmouth have rescheduled trick-or-treat for Friday from 6-8 p.m.

LEBANON COUNTY

The city of Lebanon has rescheduled trick-or-treat for Friday from 6-8 p.m.

PERRY COUNTY

Landisburg has postponed trick-or-treating to Friday from 6-8 p.m.

YORK COUNTY

Trick-or-Treat for Wrightsville will now be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m.

The city of York is recommending that neighborhood trick or treating be postponed until Friday from 6-8 p.m. unless a neighborhood has a specific alternate date and time.

For York families who want to trick-or-treat on Halloween night and avoid the wet weather, Saint Matthew’s Church, at 839 West Market Street, will hold a city-endorsed indoor trick or treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

For families in the east end of York, there will be another trick or treat event organized by Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church, at 700 East Market Street, from 6-8 p.m., which will move indoors if necessary.

