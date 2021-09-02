Several Derry Township roads remain closed due to massive creek flooding

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — After Tuesday’s torrential rain, several roads remain closed in Derry Township and they could remain that way until creeks have fully crested.

“It’s just something we live with you know,” Sue McKelvie said.

McKelvie along with her 10-year-old grandson, Lincon, were shocked to see how much flooding has taken over on Sandbeach Road.

“The Swatara is a very long creek it’s like a big watershed so the water comes from far away it just magnifies it,” said McKelvie.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Derry Township police crews say they are keeping a close eye on the creek levels and running through area roads. For example, drivers can find major flooding on Route 743 as water rushes through the intersection of Bindnangle.

“A lot of people have the misconception of their tuck and SUV’s can traverse through these areas in the 23 years of doing this I have seen countless amount of pick-up trucks and SUV’s suck in those types of situations as well,” Lieutenant Tim Roche said.

Derry Township Emergency Management Coordinator Lt. Tim Roche says other closures include parts of Sandhill Road and Church Road where crews were working on downed power lines and broken trees.

“The other thing we’re seeing a lot of today, is with the saturated soil we have a lot of trees falling and in particular falling on electrical lines and power lines so those utility disruptions are affecting a lot of our residents today,” Roche said.

Lt. Roche says for those behind the wheel, pay attention and do not drive around road closure barriers.

“The officers put their lives and the firefighters put their lives on the line to make sure these roadways are safe they close them for the purposes of preventing vehicular traffic and yet constantly we see people driving around pillars driving around barricades as if those devices aren’t meant for safety,” Roche said.